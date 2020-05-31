Maker Price Hits $462.09 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Maker has a market cap of $464.67 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $462.09 or 0.04847780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

