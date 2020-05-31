MEET.ONE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,412.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $40,412.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02044072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00182340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024091 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

