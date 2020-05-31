Metronome Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $5.60. Metronome has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $50,513.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,034,151 coins and its circulating supply is 10,557,477 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

