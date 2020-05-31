Midas (MIDAS) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Midas has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,784.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00450501 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013966 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005760 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.