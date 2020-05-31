MonaCoin (MONA) Hits One Day Volume of $6.36 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $110.01 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00017559 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,531.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.17 or 0.02498604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.02550647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00483776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00689522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00074323 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00551881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Fisco, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Zaif, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

