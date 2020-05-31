Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Reaches $305,187.07

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market cap of $305,187.07 and approximately $277.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,414,644 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

