Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.41. 1,245,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,349. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,477 shares of company stock worth $17,407,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

