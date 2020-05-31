Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $75.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 13.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 4.27% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

EWU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 3,578,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,669. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

