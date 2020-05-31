Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

