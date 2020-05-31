Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.36. 715,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,084. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58.

