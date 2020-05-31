Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Msci worth $240,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Msci by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $328.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.09. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

