Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $61.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.09 or 0.04847780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.