Neblio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $489,114.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00005653 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $489,114.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,374,663 coins and its circulating supply is 15,824,434 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

