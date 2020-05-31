Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $253,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $419.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

