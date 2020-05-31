New South Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 334,110 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 334,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

