New South Capital Management Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,059 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Weight Watchers International worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 1,223,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,021. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

