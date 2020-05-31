New South Capital Management Inc. Has $49.82 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,250 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $49,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $10,084,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 613.9% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 69,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,497. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

