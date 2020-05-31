New South Capital Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Livent worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Livent by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Livent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Livent by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Livent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Livent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.