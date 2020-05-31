New South Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Thermon Group worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

