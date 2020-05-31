New South Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,933 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 2,737,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

