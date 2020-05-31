New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 2.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.15% of Howard Hughes worth $59,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,658,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,866,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 545,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,302. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

