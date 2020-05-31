New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

