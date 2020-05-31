New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,347 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149,347 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $53,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 790,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.