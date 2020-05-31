New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 192,681 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,681 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 4.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of FMC worth $91,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.41. 681,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,438. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

