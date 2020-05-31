New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

