New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 615,805 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 615,805 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 2.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of LKQ worth $45,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

