New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 779,476 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 779,476 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 6.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Open Text worth $135,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 12.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 931,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 471,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 560,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

