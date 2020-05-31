NEXT Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $116,088.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 63.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00483179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.