Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 10% against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.85 million and $73,549.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

