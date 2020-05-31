Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nike worth $226,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

