Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 31% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $261,943.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,520.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.02474113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.20 or 0.02575390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00488189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00708706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00075819 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00553667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,833,259,020 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,259,020 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

