NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Stake Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. NorthWestern accounts for 2.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.10% of NorthWestern worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 413,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.