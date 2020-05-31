nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,130.07

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $594,130.07 and approximately $8,899.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02045940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024161 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

