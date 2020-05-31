Novacoin Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $391,323.63 and $768.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.11 or 0.99845947 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00074054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

