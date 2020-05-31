Obyte Price Reaches $18.92 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Obyte has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $4,343.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.92 or 0.00198481 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,729 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

