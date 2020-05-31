Ondori (RSTR) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Ondori has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $17.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

