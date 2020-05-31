Origin Sport Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1.78 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000849 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

