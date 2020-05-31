OST (OST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. OST has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.33 or 0.02051213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00182331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024094 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,993,561 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.