Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,720 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,418. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

