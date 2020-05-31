Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $52.39 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,387,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 10.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $580.03. 895,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,140. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

