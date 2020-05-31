Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118,289 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

