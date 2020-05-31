Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 83,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 304,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 725,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,950,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

