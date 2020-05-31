Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $8.26 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Particl has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $51,040.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00009529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,624,019 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,377 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

