PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,348.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000558 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

