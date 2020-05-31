People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.