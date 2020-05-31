People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after buying an additional 950,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

