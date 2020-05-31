Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $37.99. 10,062,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

