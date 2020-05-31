Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 37,299 AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

