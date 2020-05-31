Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 95,340 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.12.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,203,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,275,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

