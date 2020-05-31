Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.83. 3,804,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,625. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.